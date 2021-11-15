OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

I’ve been reading a couple of books about the 1960s. But it’s not the ‘60s you know, it’s not the highlight reel you see in your head whenever someone just mentions the ‘60s. It’s not Stones and Dylan, astronauts and MLK Jr. It’s the other ‘60s, those less dramatic but jus as influential reels we rarely see. It’s why, after I finished “The Shattering” (Norton, $32), Kevin Boyle’s eagerly ...