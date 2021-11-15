 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

2. “Sierra Hotel” by Kent McInnis (Tiree Press)

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

5. “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

9. “The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War” by Catherine Grace Katz (Mariner Books)

2. “Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

6. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

7. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Going There” by Katie Couric (Little Brown and Company)

9. “Secret Oklahoma City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” by Jeff Provine (Reedy Press)

10. “What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Sydney and Taylor Explore the Whole Wide World” by Jacqueline Davies (Clarion Books)

2. “Sydney and Taylor Take a Flying Leap” by Jacqueline Davies (Clarion Books)

3. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “Autumn’s Tithe” by Hannah Parker (Counterpoise Press)

6. “Gilded” by Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends)

7. “Cold War Correspondent” by Nathan Hale (Harry N. Abrams)

8. “Princess in Training” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

9. “Owl Babies” by Martin Waddell (Candlewick Press)

10. “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

