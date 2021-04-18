 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia (Flatiron Books)

5. “First Person Singular: Stories” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “No Heaven for Good Boys” by Keisha Bush (Random House)

7. “The Perseverance” by Raymond Antrobus (Tin House Books)

8. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press)

10. “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Clarie Lombardo (Anchor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2021” by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac Books)

3. “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner Book Company)

4. “Broken (in the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt & Company)

5. “Slowing Time: Seeing the Sacred Outside Your Kitchen Door” by Barbara Mahany (Abingdon Press)

6. “Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)

7. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

8. “Footprints in the Dew: Damon “Chub” Anderson and the Unsolved Mullendore Murder” by Dale R. Lewis (Buffalo Dale LLC)

9. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

2. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

4. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

5. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Courgerpants” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Quraysh Ali Lansana and Najah-Amatulla Hylton (Calliope Group)

7. “Library Babies” by Puck (Duopress)

8. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

9. “The Story of Easter” by Jean Miller (Golden Books)

10. “Quiet Wyatt” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

 

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  Updated

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

