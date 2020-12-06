OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine Books)
3. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
5. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu (Vintage)
6. “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
7. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
8. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo, with Leanne Howe and Jennifer Elise Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)
9. “Nights When Nothing Happened” by Simon Han (Riverhead Books)
10. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
4. “Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We the People Can Do about It” by Erin Brockovich (Pantheon Books)
5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
6. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change” by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal Publishers)
7. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow & Company)
8. “Master of None: How a Jack-of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Cliff Hudson (Harper Business)
9. “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” by Elizabeth Holmes (Celadon Books)
10. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing Group)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Rock-A-Bye Dino” by Hannah Eliot (Little Simon)
2. “Night-Night Oklahoma” by Katherine Sully (Sourcebooks Wonderland)
3. “Polar Bear in the Snow” by Mac Barnett (Candlewick Press)
4. “The Sound of Danger” by Mac Barnett (Orchard Books)
5. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
6. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
7. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
8. “The Couch Potato” by Jory John (HarperCollins)
9. “Clap When You Land” by Elizaebeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
10. “These Violent Delights” Chloe Gong (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
