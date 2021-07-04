OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)
3. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
4. “Awake” by Hannah Joy Hall (Independently Published)
5. “Blood on the Mother Road: No Place to Hide” by Mary Coley (Independently Published)
6. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday Books)
7. “White Trash Warlock” by David R. Slayton (Blackstone Publishing)
8. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
9. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)
3. “In the Heights: Finding Home” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter (Random House)
4. “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli (Abrams Press)
5. “Broken (in the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt & Company)
6. “An Impulse to Keep” by The Greenwood Art Project (Greenwood Art Project)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)
9. “Victory of Greenwood” by Carlos A. Moreno (Jenkin Lloyd-Jones Press)
10. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “My Contrary Mary” by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows (Harperteen)
2. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
3. “Goodnight OKC” by Junior League of Oklahoma City (Junior League of Oklahoma City)
4. “The Rabbit Listened” by Cori Doerrfield (Dial Books)
5. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)
6. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)
7. “The Little Blue Bridge” by Brenda Maier (Scholastic Press)
8. “A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)
9. “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin (Henry Holt & Company)
10. “Adventures with Divot & Swish in Costa Rica: The Superpower of Courage” by Beth Brown, PhD (Divot & Swish Publishing)