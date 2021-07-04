OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

There are two iconic pieces of signage in Los Angeles. One is big and tall and says "Hollywood," the other is small and red and says "Trader Joe's." For Angelenos, both are simply a part of the landscape, like the rearing heads of Mexican fan palms or strands of brake lights on the 405. Just as we groan when visitors want a Hollywood sign selfie —"Oh, my God. Why?"— we gasp when they say they ...