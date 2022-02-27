 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0

FICTION

1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. “Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James (Riverhead Books)

3. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)

4. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Books of Jacob” by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

2. “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country” by Trey Gowdy and Tim Scott (Tyndale Momentum)

3. “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade” by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)

4. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

5. “Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West” by Anne F. Hyde (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy” by Kliph Nesteroff (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

9. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Ice Cream Machine” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

4. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “Gladys the Magic Chicken” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

6. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

7. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

10. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Swimmers,' by Julie Otsuka
Books

Review: 'The Swimmers,' by Julie Otsuka

An elderly woman with failing memory recalls life in an internment camp during World War II. "The Swimmers" by Julie Otsuka; Alfred A. Knopf (192 pages, $23) ——— There is a minimalism to Julie Otsuka's work. The sentences in her slim books dive right into the details. About once a decade, readers are treated to a novel of Otsuka's well-honed words: "The Buddha in the Attic" in 2011 and "When ...

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski
Books

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

"Funny Farm" by Laurie Zaleski; St. Martin's Press (244 pages, $27.99) ——— I was trying to explain the gist of Laurie Zaleski's memoir, "Funny Farm," to my husband the other day, and as I spoke I realized that I was making it sound dire. Father is sociopathically abusive; mom and three small children flee, set up housekeeping in an unheated shack deep in the woods; mom takes on multiple menial ...

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison
Books

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...

Review: 'Off the Edge,' by Kelly Weill
Books

Review: 'Off the Edge,' by Kelly Weill

A journalist investigates the reasons some people believe the Earth is flat and other conspiracy theories. "Off the Edge" by Kelly Weill; Algonquin Books (256 pages, $27.95) ——— Some might think: How could they do it? How could someone like Mike Hughes, "an offbeat guy, but a good one," according to Daily Beast journalist Kelly Weill, believe that the Earth is flat and set out to prove it by ...

Review: 'The Treeline,' by Ben Rawlence
Books

Review: 'The Treeline,' by Ben Rawlence

A deep dive into how global warming threatens the boreal forests — the loss of which threatens us all. "The Treeline: The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth" by Ben Rawlence; St. Martin's Press (304 pages, $29.99) ——— The Indigenous people of Canada's northern woods "do not imagine humans as separate from the land, but as part of a total system. … The water, the trees, the animals, ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)" by Sarah J. Maas ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. House of Sky and Breath. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury 2. Diablo Mesa. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert