OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
2. “Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James (Riverhead Books)
3. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)
4. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
5. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “Books of Jacob” by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead Books)
7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)
2. “Unified: How Our Unlikely Friendship Gives Us Hope for a Divided Country” by Trey Gowdy and Tim Scott (Tyndale Momentum)
3. “Doesn’t Hurt to Ask: Using the Power of Questions to Communicate, Connect, and Persuade” by Trey Gowdy (Crown Forum)
4. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)
5. “Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West” by Anne F. Hyde (W. W. Norton & Company)
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
7. “We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy” by Kliph Nesteroff (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Ice Cream Machine” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
2. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
3. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
4. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
5. “Gladys the Magic Chicken” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
6. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
7. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)
9. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
10. “All of Us Villains” by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (Tor Teen)