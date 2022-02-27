OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

A journalist investigates the reasons some people believe the Earth is flat and other conspiracy theories. "Off the Edge" by Kelly Weill; Algonquin Books (256 pages, $27.95) ——— Some might think: How could they do it? How could someone like Mike Hughes, "an offbeat guy, but a good one," according to Daily Beast journalist Kelly Weill, believe that the Earth is flat and set out to prove it by ...