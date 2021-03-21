 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1.“Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories” by Kevin Brockmeier (Pantheon Books)

6. “The Paris Library” by Janey Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

7. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery / Saga Press)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

9. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

10. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)

NONFICTION

1. “That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour” by Sunita Puri (Penguin Books)

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Tulsa 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “Things We Couldn’t Say” by Diet Eman and James Schaap (William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company)

7. “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

8. “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

10. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel (Roaring Brook Press)

2. “Lily to the Rescue: Lost Little Leopard” by W. Bruce Cameron (Starscape Books)

3. “Lily to the Rescue: The Misfit Donkey” by W. Bruce Cameron (Starscape Books)

4. “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, Volume 1: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women” by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo (Rebel Girls)

5. “Chain of Iron” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

6. “Hello, Universe” by Erin Entrada Kelly (Greenwillow Books)

7. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

8. “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom (Roaring Brook Press)

9. “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman (Quill Tree Books)

10. “Amelia Unabridged” by Ashley Schumacher (Wednesday Books)

 

