OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton (Little Brown and Company)

2. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “French Braid” by Anne Tyler (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “Out of Time” by J. Mac Troy (Total Publishing and Media)

8. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

10. “The Maid” by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Drug Use For Grown-Ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear” by Carl L. Hart (Penguin Books)

2. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism” by Glenn Beck with Dustin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Life and Death of an Oil Man: The Career of E.W. Marland” by John Joseph Matthews (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

9. “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr (William Morrow & Company)

10. “Birds of Oklahoma Field Guide” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure Publications)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)

2. “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick Press)

3. “Saving Fable” by Scott Reintgen (Yearling Books)

4. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “Nyxia” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)

6. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

7. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

8. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

9. “Who Was Anne Frank?” by Ann Abramson (Penguin Workshop)

10. “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi (Kokila)