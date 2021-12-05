OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
7. “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” by Helene Tursten (Soho Crime)
8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “Answered Prayers” by Truman Capote (Vintage)
10. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
NONFICTION
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff (Random House)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
5. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books)
6. “Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Crown Publishing Group)
7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
10. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost (Dutton Books for Young Readers)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)
3. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
6. “Gilded” by Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends)
7. “Aaron Slater, Illustrator” by Andrea Beaty (Harry N. Abrams)
8. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Viking Books for Young Readers)
10. “Grand Jeté and Me” by Allegra Kent and Robin Preiss Glasser (HarperCollins)