 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. “Dune Messiah” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

7. “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” by Helene Tursten (Soho Crime)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Answered Prayers” by Truman Capote (Vintage)

10. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

5. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell (Penguin Books)

6. “Renegades: Born in the USA” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen (Crown Publishing Group)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

6. “Gilded” by Marissa Meyer (Feiwel & Friends)

7. “Aaron Slater, Illustrator” by Andrea Beaty (Harry N. Abrams)

8. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Viking Books for Young Readers)

10. “Grand Jeté and Me” by Allegra Kent and Robin Preiss Glasser (HarperCollins)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four facts you didn't know about Mariah Carey's Christmas classic

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Best Gift Books to Give 2021: Forget the shortages, there’s something on this list (Marvel, art history, Beatles lyrics, sex advice) for everyone
Books

Best Gift Books to Give 2021: Forget the shortages, there’s something on this list (Marvel, art history, Beatles lyrics, sex advice) for everyone

You’ve probably heard that the supply-chain crisis has been particularly hard on bookstores. These next few weeks, the most sought-after titles could be frustratingly sought after, even after you’ve stopped soughting on Christmas Eve. Santa is facing ships stuck outside ports, nonexistent warehouse space and manufacturing stoppages. Laying a finger aside of his nose, while laying another ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Judge’s List: A Novel" by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 2 ...

Review: 'The Last Bookseller,' by Gary Goodman
Books

Review: 'The Last Bookseller,' by Gary Goodman

NONFICTION: An adventure of a lifetime in a trade nearly killed by the internet — bookselling. "The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade" by Gary Goodman; University of Minnesota Press (200 pages, $19.95) ——— "A ghost story" is how Gary Goodman characterizes his memoir "The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade," and there is a whiff of sepia among its pages. It is, after ...

6 books to add to your reading list for December
Books

6 books to add to your reading list for December

If you're reading this: Congratulations! You've made it to the first semi-post-pandemic holidays and almost to the end of a tough year. What better way to escape from — or face up to — troubles past and future than with books? The following six should carry you into 2022. Our most anticipated December releases include a professor's memoir about his tumultuous relationship with his late father, ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Mercy. David Baldacci. ...

Review: 'Wish You Were Here,' by Jodi Picoult
Books

Review: 'Wish You Were Here,' by Jodi Picoult

Alone and out of touch on the Galapagos during the COVID-19 lockdown, a young woman reconsiders her life. "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult; Ballantine Books (338 pages, $28.99) ——— March 13, 2020. The first words of Jodi Picoult's novel strike dread, or at least trepidation. Do we really want to relive those disorienting, soul-crushing first days of the shutdown felt around the world? ...

Review: 'Small Things Like These,' by Claire Keegan
Books

Review: 'Small Things Like These,' by Claire Keegan

A father of daughters wrestles with what to do about abuses he discovers at a Magdalen laundry in 1950s Ireland. "Small Things Like These" by Claire Keegan; Grove Press (128 pages, $23) ——— Claire Keegan, award-winning author of two collections of short stories and a novella, now gives us her best work yet. "Small Things Like These" is a short, wrenching, thoroughly brilliant novel mapping the ...

Review: 'Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom,' by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli
Books

Review: 'Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom,' by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli

This lovingly curated volume of Woody Guthrie's song lyrics, photos and other ephemera will introduce the singer to a whole new generation. "Woody Guthrie: Songs and Art, Words and Wisdom" by Nora Guthrie and Robert Santelli; Chronicle Books (340 pages, $40) ——— Sitting on the front porch of our farmhouse outside of Buffalo, New York, in 1964, I played and sang Woody Guthrie's signature song, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert