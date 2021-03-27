OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
2. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
6. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman Books)
7. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)
8. “Dark Sky” by C. J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press)
10. “Writers & Lovers” by Lily King (Grove Press)
NONFICTION
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
4. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books)
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
6. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon and Schuster) 7. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates (Knopf)
8. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, 1: A Photographic History” by Karlos Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker (Anchor Books)
10. “The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing” by Mark Kurlansky (Bloomsbury Publishing)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Unplugged” by Gordon Korman (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)
2. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)
3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
4. “Ashlords” by Scott Reintgen (Ember)
5. “War Stories” by Gordon Korman (Scholastic Inc.)
6. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)
7. “Bloodsworn” by Scott Reintgen (Crown Books for Young Readers)
8. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
9. “Chain of Iron” by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
10. “Ground Zero” by Alan Gratz (Scholastic Press)