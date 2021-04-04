 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “No Heaven for Good Boys” by Keisha Bush (Random House)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

6. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

8. “When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry” edited by Joy Harjo, Leanne Howe and Jennifer Foerster (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press)

10. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

3. “Healing After Loss: Daily Meditations for Working Through Grief” by Martha W. Hickman (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead Books)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)

8 “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

9. “Belonging Through a Culture of Dignity: The Keys to Successful Equity Implementation” by Floyd Cobb and John Krownapple (Mimi and Todd Press)

10. “We Do This ’til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice” by Mariame Kaba (Haymarket Books)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (Yearling Books)

2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

4. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

5. “Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body: From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between” by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz (Houghton Mifflin)

6. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

7. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

8. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry (Houghton Mifflin)

9. “Yolk” by Mary H. K. Choi (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “A Wolf Called Wander” by Rosanne Parry (Greenwillow Books)

 

