OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)
8. “West of Alva” by Dave Eagleston (Independently Published)
9. “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte Press)
10. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)
NONFICTION
1. “Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
2. “Hip-Hop (And Other Things)” by Shea Serrano (Twelve)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Christmas Ideals 2021” by Melinda Lee Rathjen (Ideals)
5. “Going There” by Katie Couric (Little Brown and Company)
6. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
7. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)
8. “A Private Heaven” by Dave Eagleston (Eagleston Books)
9. “It’s Never Too Early But It Can Be Too Late!: A Self-Help Book on Getting Your Affairs in Order” by Gene W. Laramy (Two Harbors Press)
10. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy (Black Dog & Leventhal Publishers)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Rubylicious” by Victoria Kann (HarperCollins)
2. “Cold War Correspondent” by Nathan Hale (Harry N. Abrams)
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
4. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)
5. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
6. “Anne of Green Gables” by L. M. Montgomery (Puffin Books)
7. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
8. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
9. “Zeus, Dog of Chaos” by Kristin O’Donnell Tubb (Katherine Tegen Books)
10. “Daughter of the Deep” by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)