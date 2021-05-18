 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “Squeeze Me” by Carl Hiaasen (Vintage Crime/Black Lizard)

2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

3. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday Books)

4. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

6. “Awake” by Hannah Joy Hall (Independently Published)

7. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

9. “Ghosts of Ursino” by Andrew Rice (Independently Published)

10.“Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II” by Daniel James Brown (Viking)

3. “Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame)

5. "The Compassionate Side of Compromise" by Gary Bulmer (Kast Publishing)

6. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

9. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Crown Publishing Group)

10. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1.“Not Our Summer” by Casie Bazay (Running Press Kids)

2. “Dog Squad” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House Books for Young Readers)

3.“Favorite Nursery Rhymes from Mother Goose” by Scott Gustafson (Artisan Publishers)

4. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

5. “King of Scars” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

6. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

8. “Blade of Secrets” by Tricia Levenseller (Feiwel & Friends)

9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “A Peculiar Peril” by Jeff VanderMeer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

 

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Review: 'The Secret History of Home Economics,' by Danielle Dreilinger
Books

Review: 'The Secret History of Home Economics,' by Danielle Dreilinger

"The Secret History of Home Economics" by: Danielle Dreilinger; W.W. Norton (348 pages, $27.95) ——— Danielle Dreilinger's "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live" is a fascinating history of the field and of the contributions of some very determined women. It is also a revealing account of the title's reverse: how ...

Review: Stacey Abrams mixes politics into new legal thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’
Books

Review: Stacey Abrams mixes politics into new legal thriller ‘While Justice Sleeps’

"While Justice Sleeps" by Stacey Abrams; Doubleday (384 pages, $28.95) ——— In addition to being a politician and voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams also has written eight romantic suspense novels under the name Selena Montgomery. Abrams now debuts under her own name with “While Justice Sleeps,” a straightforward legal thriller with, naturally, more than a touch of politics added to the mix. ...

Review: 'Things We Lost to the Water,' by Eric Nguyen
Books

Review: 'Things We Lost to the Water,' by Eric Nguyen

"Things We Lost to the Water" by Eric Nguyen; Alfred A. Knopf (304 pages, $26.95) ——— Eric Nguyen's moving debut novel explores the importance of stories. "Things We Lost to the Water" is about a Vietnamese family in New Orleans and the story that the mother, Huong, tells herself about how she came to arrive in the United States with her two sons and without her husband. Huong revisits the ...

Reviews: 'The Great Gatsby,' by F. Scott Fitzgerald and K. Woodman-Maynard; 'Save It for Later' by Nate Powell; 'Moon of the Snowblind,' by Gary Kelley; 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength' by Alison Bechdel
Books

Reviews: 'The Great Gatsby,' by F. Scott Fitzgerald and K. Woodman-Maynard; 'Save It for Later' by Nate Powell; 'Moon of the Snowblind,' by Gary Kelley; 'The Secret to Superhuman Strength' by Alison Bechdel

"Moon of the Snowblind," written and illustrated by Gary Kelley; Ice Cube Press (184 pages, $19.99) The history of the Indian Wars is often told from a high-altitude perspective of skirmishes, treaties, victories and defeats. This obscures what it meant to those wrapped up in its muddled battle lines and sudden, inexplicable cruelties. In this astounding graphic historical novel about the 1857 ...

Laurie Hertzel: Light novels help get through hard times
Books

Laurie Hertzel: Light novels help get through hard times

I read these books in December, before there was a COVID-19 vaccine, before there was an end to the endless presidential election, and they were just what I needed. Lighter than my usual fare but entertaining, they were both more complex than a rom-com, less demanding than a serious novel. "The Bookshop of Second Chances" by Jackie Fraser (Ballantine, 438 pages, $17) is a pleasant story, ...

Stacey Abrams says she writes 'because I need to'
Books

Stacey Abrams says she writes 'because I need to'

Stacey Abrams' latest novel, "While Justice Sleeps," feels modern until the protagonist comes home from a horrendous day and listens to annoying then menacing voicemails — left on a landline, attached to an answering machine, that beeps in between calls. Why did she make such an anachronistic choice for the fictional 26-year-old U.S. Supreme Court law clerk at the heart of this sprawling ...

