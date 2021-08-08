OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)
2. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)
3. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)
5. “Daisy Jones and the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)
6. “Vicious” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
8. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)
9. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
10. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
2. “To the Max: Max Weitzenhoffer’s Magical Trip from Oklahoma to New York and London — And Back” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
6. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
7. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
8. “Rock Me On the Water: 1974-The Year Los Angeles Transformed Movies, Music, Television, and Politics” by Ronald Brownstein (Harper)
9. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
10. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Red Wolf” by Rachel Vincent (Harperteen)
2. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
3. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)
4. “House of Hollow” by Krystal Sutherland (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
5. “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)
6. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)
7. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)
8. “Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
9. “Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
10. “Good Night Oklahoma” by Adam Gamble and Mark Jasper (Good Night Books)