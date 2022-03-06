 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

3. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)

4. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern (Anchor Books)

6. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson (Ballantine Books)

10. “Love & Saffron: A Novel of Friendship, Food, and Love” by Kim Fay (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

1. “Black Cowboys of Rodeo: Unsung Heroes from Harlem to Hollywood and the American West” by Keith Ryan Cartwright (University of Nebraska Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

4. “Small Bodies of Water” by Nina Mingya Powles (Canongate Books)

5. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West” by Anne F. Hyde (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Tall Grass, Big Dreams” by Tom Lindley (Full Circle Press)

9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Ice Cream Machine” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “The ABCs of Investment Banking” by Varun Bhartia, Raamin Mostaghimi, Amit Saraf (Very Young Professionals)

3. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

4. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

5. “Stone Soup” by Marcia Brown (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

6. “Gladys the Magic Chicken” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

7. “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch (Firefly Books)

8. “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Bill Martin Jr. (Henry Holt & Company)

9. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

10. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

