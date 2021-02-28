 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams (Doubleday Books)

4.“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

5. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press)

8. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)

9. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)

10. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee (One World)

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. “As You Were” by David Tromblay (Dzanc Books)

4. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts” by Brene Brown (Random House)

5. “We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy” by Kliph Nesteroff (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

8. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

9. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

2. “What We’ll Build: Plans for Our Together Future” by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel Books)

3. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)

4. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)

5. “The Lives of Saints” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)

6. “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna (Delacorte Press)

7. “Little Bunny” by L. Rigo (B.E.S. Publishing)

8. “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes (Nancy Paulsen Books)

9. “Biscuit” by Alyssa Capucilli (HarperCollins)

10 “And the People Stayed Home” by Kitty O’Meara (Tra Publishing)

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Server Surprised With $1,000 Tip!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Three Ordinary Girls,' by Tim Brady
Books

Review: 'Three Ordinary Girls,' by Tim Brady

"Three Ordinary Girls" by Tim Brady; Citadel (304 pages, $26) ——— Among the deadliest fighters in Nazi-occupied Holland were a trio of schoolgirls barely out of pigtails. Sisters Freddie and Truus Oversteegen, along with their friend Hannie Schaft, started small: stealing documents, circulating banned publications and passing along messages to underground resistance fighters. But before long, ...

A choir of voices recounts Black history in ‘Four Hundred Souls’
Books

A choir of voices recounts Black history in ‘Four Hundred Souls’

"Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019," edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain; One World (528 pages, $32) ——— As distinguished historian Ibram X. Kendi points out in his rousing introduction to "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019," histories “of Black America have almost always been written by a single individual, ...

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

+2
Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange
Books

Tulsa library's Festival of Words honors Tommy Orange

  • Updated

Tommy Orange, a native of Oakland, California, is the author of "There There," published in 2018. The novel, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and won the PEN/Hemingway Award, follows 12 characters from Native communities.

Books

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

Books

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2020, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A Court of Silver Flames. Sarah J. Maas. Bloomsbury 2. The Four Winds. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News