OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
3. “The Liar’s Dictionary” by Eley Williams (Doubleday Books)
4.“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
5. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
6. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr. (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press)
8. “The Evening and the Morning” by Ken Follett (Viking)
9. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria Books)
10. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together” by Heather McGhee (One World)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
3. “As You Were” by David Tromblay (Dzanc Books)
4. “Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts” by Brene Brown (Random House)
5. “We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy” by Kliph Nesteroff (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
7. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
8. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
9. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
10. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)
2. “What We’ll Build: Plans for Our Together Future” by Oliver Jeffers (Philomel Books)
3. “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo (Quill Tree Books)
4. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)
5. “The Lives of Saints” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)
6. “The Gilded Ones” by Namina Forna (Delacorte Press)
7. “Little Bunny” by L. Rigo (B.E.S. Publishing)
8. “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes (Nancy Paulsen Books)
9. “Biscuit” by Alyssa Capucilli (HarperCollins)
10 “And the People Stayed Home” by Kitty O’Meara (Tra Publishing)