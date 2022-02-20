 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “Epicenter” by Luke Swanson (Black Rose Writing)

2. “Universal Harvester” by John Darnielle (Picador USA)

3. “Wolf in White Van” by John Darnielle (Picador USA)

4. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

9. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow & Company)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

NONFICTION

1. “The Nineties: A Book” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love” by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Be Free Where You Are” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax Press)

6. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

7. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question” by Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self” by Martha Beck (Open Field)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

2. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

3. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

4. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

5. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

6. “Adventures with Divot & Swish in the Ozark Mountains: The Superpower of Confidence” by Beth Brown (Divot & Swish Publishing)

7. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

8. “Adventures with Divot & Swish in Costa Rica: The Superpower of Courage” by Beth Brown (Divot & Swish Publishing)

9. “Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch (Annick Press)

10. “Pop-Up Peekaboo! I Love You” by DK (DK Publishing)

