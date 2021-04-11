OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
2. “The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade (W. W. Norton & Company)
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)
6. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)
7. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead Books)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
9. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)
10. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)
2. “Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do” by Jennifer L. Eberhardt (Penguin Books)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
5. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)
6. “True Tales of the Old 101 Ranch and Other Stories” by Gordon Hines (National Printing Co.)
7. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Useful Delusions: The Power and Paradox of the Self-Deceiving Brain” by Shankar Vedantam and Bill Mesler (W. W. Norton & Company)
9. “Bud & Me: The True Adventures of the Abernathy Boys” by Alta Abernathy (Dove Creek Press)
10. “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)
2. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)
4. “Rule of Wolves” by Leigh Bardugo (Imprint)
5. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)
6. “Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body: From Your Tongue to Your Toes and All the Guts in Between” by Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz (Houghton Mifflin)
7. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
8. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
9. “The Giver” by Lois Lowry (Houghton Mifflin)
10. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas (Balzer + Bray/Harperteen)