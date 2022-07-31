OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “A Game of Retribution” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

2. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

3. “Blood on the Mother Road: No Place to Hide” by Mary Coley (Independently Published)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

6. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

8. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “Lapvona” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin Press)

10. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Spontaneous Behavior: The Art and Craft of Acting” by Paul Austin (Turning Plow Press)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

4. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

5. “Hiking Oklahoma: A Guide to the State’s Greatest Hiking Adventures” by Jamie Fleck (Falcon Press Publishing)

6. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town” by Charles L. Marohn (Wiley)

9. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks—Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

10. “Un-Trumping America: A Plan to Make America a Democracy Again” by Dan Pfeiffer (Twelve)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

2. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)

3. “Puppy Bus” by Drew Brockington (Abrams Books for Young Readers)

4. “Black Birds in the Sky: The Story and Legacy of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” by Brandy Colbert (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Heartstopper: A Graphic Novel: Volume 1” by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

8. “The Rez Detectives: Justice Served Cold” by Steven Paul Judd and Tvli Jacob (Literati Press Comics and Novels)

9. “Voices in the Air: Poems for Listeners” by Naomi Shibab Nye (Greenwillow Books)

10. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

