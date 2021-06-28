 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan (Anchor Books)

2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris (Little Brown and Company)

6. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

7. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

8. “A Thousand Ships” by Natalie Haynes (Harper)

9. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

10. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

NONFICTION

1. “In the Heights: Finding Home” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter (Random House)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli (Abrams Press)

4. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

6. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

7. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

10. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Goodnight OKC” by Junior League of Oklahoma City (Junior League of Oklahoma City)

2. “The Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (Henry Holt & Company)

3. “We Will Rock Our Classmates” by Ryan Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

4. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

7. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

8. “The Burning (Young Readers Edition): Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Tim Madigan and Hilary Beard (Henry Holt and Company)

9. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

10. “Furyborn” by Claire Legrand (Sourcebooks Fire)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

George R.R. Martin says ‘Game of Thrones’ books will have different ending than TV show
Books

George R.R. Martin says ‘Game of Thrones’ books will have different ending than TV show

Winter’s not coming, but a new ending could be. In a new interview, George R.R. Martin said the long-anticipated final two books of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series will feature a different ending than the "Game of Thrones" TV show that concluded in 2019. Following a divisive final season, fans have done everything from calling for HBO to try again to peppering Martin for updates on the ...

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’
Books

NBC News anchor Craig Melvin makes peace with addicted dad in ‘Pops’

The first fact we learn about Craig Melvin in the NBC News anchor’s new memoir “Pops” is that his father was born in a federal prison in West Virginia. The revelation grabs the reader by the collar and will likely surprise viewers who watch Melvin, 42, a smooth broadcaster who never displays a hint of angst over the many hours each week he’s seen across NBC News properties. Since joining the ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The President's Daughter: A Thriller" by Bill Clinton and James ...

Robert Cremins: New editions give Calvino a fresh appeal
Books

Robert Cremins: New editions give Calvino a fresh appeal

In recent years, Mariner Books has been promoting the legacy of the great Italian writer Italo Calvino (1923-1985) by publishing a series of paperback editions as crisp as the author's own style. You don't have to be a fan of postmodernism to recognize Calvino as a keeper. "Last Comes the Raven" is a very welcome addition to the series, as this early story collection (1949) has never before ...

3 crime novels of different types engrossed this book critic this month
Books

3 crime novels of different types engrossed this book critic this month

This column is a tale of three novels, all bought in local bookstores during Independent Bookstore Day (which was actually Independent Bookstore 10 Days) back in April. I didn't realize how these three books were connected when I picked them up; now, having happily made my way through all three, I see them as a trio of examples of how broad the category of "crime fiction" can be — and how very ...

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories
Books

‘Home Waters’ book by John Maclean is not a memoir but it’s filled with marvelous memories

You will not discover much about John N. Maclean in his new and graceful and compelling book, “Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River” (Custom House) and that was his intention. “There is some of me in there, of course,” he told me on the telephone from his home in Washington D.C. “But I do not consider this a memoir.” But it is filled with memories. Maclean and his family lived to two ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News