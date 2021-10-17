 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

5. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

6. “Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth Press)

7. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

10. “Crossroads” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

NONFICTION

1. “Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

2. “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence” by Anita Hill (Viking)

3. “Daggers Drawn” by Kevin Kallaugher (Chatsworth Press)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

6. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)

2. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)

3. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

5. “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)

6. “Fablehaven” by Brandon Mull (Aladdin Paperbacks)

7. “Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination” by James Dean (HarperCollins)

8. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury USA Children’s Books)

9. “Kingdom of the Wicked” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)

10. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

