OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “The Brilliant Life of Eudora Honeysett” by Annie Lyons (William Morrow & Company)

6. “First Person Singular: Stories” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “Finlay Donovan Is Killing It” by Elle Cosimano (Minotaur Books)

8. “The Removed” by Brandon Hobson (Ecco Press)

9. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Group)

10. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Hope is a Verb: My Journey of Impossible Transformation” by Amy Downs (PTFTB LLC)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday Books)

4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life's Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amanda Tyler (University of California Press)

6. “Boom Town: the Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding, Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Crown Publishing Group)

7. “Broken (In the Best Possible Way)” by Jenny Lawson (Henry Holt & Company)

8. “Beautiful Booze: Stylish Cocktails to Make at Home” by Natalie Migliarini and James Stevenson (Countryman Press)

9. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

CHILDREN'S YOUNG ADULT

1. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “Blazer’s Taxi” by Una Belle Townsend (Stephen F. Austin University Press)

6 “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Najah-Amatullah Hylton and Qurayash Ali Lansana (Calliope Group)

7. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

8. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

9. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

10. “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein (HarperCollins)

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

