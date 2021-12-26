 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

4. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

5. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

7. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)

8. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

9. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

10. “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann (Random House Trade)

NONFICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Cloud Miles: A Remarkable Journey of Mercy, Peace, and Purpose” by Imad S. Enchassi (Nurturing Faith Inc.)

5. “Bud Wilkinson and the Rise of Oklahoma Football” by John Scott (University of Oklahoma Press)

6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

7. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

8. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present” by Paul McCartney (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

9. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “Adventures with Divot & Swish in the Ozark Mountains: The Superpower of Confidence” by Beth Brown (Divot & Swish Publishing)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Christmas Pig” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

7. “Celebrate Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

8. “The Last Kids on Earth” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

9. “Aaron Slater, Illustrator” by Andrea Beaty (Harry N. Abrams)

10. “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

