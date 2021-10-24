OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)

5. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)

6. “A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

7. “Saving God From Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin R. Meyers (Convergent Books)

8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

9. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

10. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman (Dutton Books)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT