OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)
5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
7. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)
8. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)
9. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)
10. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
NONFICTION
1. “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow & Company)
2. “Troublemakers: Lessons in Freedom from Young Children at School” by Carla Shalaby (New Press)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)
5. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)
6. “A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)
7. “Saving God From Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin R. Meyers (Convergent Books)
8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)
9. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)
10. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman (Dutton Books)
CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)
2. “Dragon’s Halloween” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)
4. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)
5. “Investigators: Ants in Our P.A.N.T.S.” by John Patrick Green (First Second)
6. “Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic Paperbacks)
7. “Are You My Mother?” by P. D. Eastman (Random House Children’s Books)
8. “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle (HarperFestival)
9. “Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn” by Shannon Hale (Harry N. Abrams)
10. “Oscar the Octopus” by Matthew Van Fleet (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)