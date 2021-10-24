 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FICTION

1. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

8. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

9. “Silverview” by John le Carre (Viking)

10. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Troublemakers: Lessons in Freedom from Young Children at School” by Carla Shalaby (New Press)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Master of None: How a Jack-Of-All-Trades Can Still Reach the Top” by Clifford Hudson (Harper Business)

5. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” lead editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame Publishing)

6. “A Confederacy of Dumptys: Portraits of American Scoundrels in Verse” by John Lithgow (Chronicle Prism)

7. “Saving God From Religion: A Minister’s Search for Faith in a Skeptical Age” by Robin R. Meyers (Convergent Books)

8. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

9. “Floriography: An Illustrated Guide to the Victorian Language of Flowers” by Jessica Roux (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

10. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman (Dutton Books)

CHILDREN'S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)

2. “Dragon’s Halloween” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Inc.)

3. “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)

4. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco (Jimmy Patterson)

5. “Investigators: Ants in Our P.A.N.T.S.” by John Patrick Green (First Second)

6. “Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic Paperbacks)

7. “Are You My Mother?” by P. D. Eastman (Random House Children’s Books)

8. “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle (HarperFestival)

9. “Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn” by Shannon Hale (Harry N. Abrams)

10. “Oscar the Octopus” by Matthew Van Fleet (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gwyneth Paltrow cut back on alcohol after battling Covid-19

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A breathtaking insider’s thriller from Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny
Books

A breathtaking insider’s thriller from Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny

"State of Terror" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny; Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press (494 pages, $30) ——— When politicians write novels, I usually try to avoid reviewing them. With a handful of exceptions, my critical response to such books has been: “Don’t quit your day job.” "State of Terror" is a big, turbocharged, breathtaking exception: It’s one of the best political thrillers ...

Review: 'The Trees,' by Percival Everett
Books

Review: 'The Trees,' by Percival Everett

FICTION: In this dark but witty satire, Percival Everett explores racism, vengeance and the horrors of lynching. "The Trees" by Percival Everett; Graywolf Press (308 pages, $16) ——— Trees, when left unmolested, typically enjoy a long life span. Imagine if trees in the United States, particularly in the South, could speak. Many might tell us of something sinister they got roped into — literally ...

Don't Miss: 'The Electricity of Every Living Thing'
Books

Don't Miss: 'The Electricity of Every Living Thing'

At age 38, with a toddler son and a thickening waistline, Katherine May makes the decision to hike the 630-mile South West Coast Path in England, a rugged trail that "clings as close to this island's crinkled edge as possible; so close, in fact, that chunks of it regularly fall into the sea." She will hike in stages, she decides, sometimes alone, sometimes with a friend. She will finish before ...

Review: 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness,' by Claire Vaye Watkins
Books

Review: 'I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness,' by Claire Vaye Watkins

FICTION: A shocking and hilarious novel about a mother who embarks on a bizarre trip. "I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness" by Claire Vaye Watkins; Riverhead (290 pages, $27) ——— Motherhood, we're told, is a miracle, a blessing, a gift. That's the unmistakable message that the mass media have hammered home for decades — women who give birth are expected to be grateful, uncomplaining, never ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News