OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “Death by Stick n Ball” by Knighton Meade (Independently Published)

2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

4. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday Books)

6. “Under the Whispering Door” by T. J. Klune (Tor Books)

7. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

8. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Heller (Riverhead Books)

9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. “Exhalation” by Ted Chiang (Vintage)

NONFICTION

1. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

2. “This Land is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” edited by Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin (University of Oklahoma Press)

3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a Seal Team Warrior” by Robert O’Neill (Scribner Book Company)

6. “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper (Harper)

7. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

8. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

9. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books for Young Readers)

2. “Night of the Amber Moon” by Helen Newton (Yorkshire Publishing)

3. “Doodling 101: A Silly Symposium” by Mo Willems (Hyperion Books for Children)

4. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert (Flatiron Books)

6. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

7. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “B is for Bison” by Greg Paprocki (Babylit)

9. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)

10. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

