OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Love Songs of W. E. B. DuBois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper)

2. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books)

3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

6. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

7. “The Guys: A Play” by Anne Nelson (Random House Trade)

8. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Chiltern Publishing)

9. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Ghosts” by Dolly Alderton (Knopf Publishing Group)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage” by Cyndie Spiegel (Althea Press)

3. “Hero of Two Worlds: The Marquis de Lafayette in the Age of Revolution” by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs)

4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books)

6. “The Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right” by Anne Nelson (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

9. “All In: An Autobiography” by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers (Knopf Publishing Group)

10. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Hope Nation: YA Authors Share Personal Moments of Inspiration” edited by Rose Brock (Penguin Books)

2. “Matilda” by Roald Dahl (Puffin Books)

3. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

4. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

5. “Counting by 7s” by Holly Goldberg Sloan (Puffin Books)

6. “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Dumplin’” by Julie Murphy (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

8. “The Betrothed” by Kiera Cass (Harperteen)

9. “The House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig (Ember)

10. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

