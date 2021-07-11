 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
FICTION

1. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown and Company)

3. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

5. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

6. “Call Your Daughter Home” by Deb Spera (Park Row)

7. “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow & Company)

8. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Cruelty is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America” by Adam Serwer (One World)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by Lisa Napoli (Abrams Press)

4. “Oklahoma Pride” by Gary Raskob (Full Circle Press)

5. “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin (Benbella Books)

6. “Cosmic Queries: Startalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going” by Neil Degrasse Tyson and James Trefil (National Geographic Society)

7. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown and Company)

9. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

2. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart (Ember)

3. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

5. “Crooked Kingdom” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

6. “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “Little Blue Truck Board Book” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin)

9. “Furyborn” by Claire Legrand (Sourcebooks Fire)

10. “Summer of Salt” by Katrina Leno (Harperteen)

