OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “All that Fall: A Thriller” by Kris Calvin (Crooked Lane Books)

2. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

3. “The Broken Statue” by Bob Perry (iUniverse)

4. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

6. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “The Secrets We Kept” by Laura Prescott (Vintage)

8. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

9. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

10. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Eakin Press)

4. “Tulsa, 1921: Reporting a Massacre” by Randy Krehbiel (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green (Dutton Books)

6. “Across the Tracks: Remembering Greenwood, Black Wall Street, and the Tulsa Race Massacre” by Alverne Ball (Abrams Comicarts - Megascope)

7. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

8. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “Death in a Promised Land: The Tulsa Race Riot of 1921” by Scott Ellsworth (LSU Press)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Nugget and Fang Go to School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

2. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

3. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

4. “The Farm That Mac Built” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

5. “Taking Up Space” by Alyson Gerber (Scholastic Inc.)

6. “Not Our Summer” by Casie Bazay (Running Kids Press)

7. “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford (Carolrhoda Books)

8. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

9. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

10. “Opal’s Greenwood Oasis” by Quraysh Ali Lansana and Najah-Amatullah Hylton (Calliope Group)

 

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • Updated

The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.

