OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “The Love of My Life” by Rosie Walsh (Pamela Dorman Books)

2. “Jacob Fishman’s Marriages” by Barry Friedman (Balkan Press)

3. “American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow & Company)

5. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

8. “Devil House” by John Darnielle (MCD)

9. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Company)

10. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic Society)

2. “Legal Writing: A Judge’s Perspective on the Science and Rhetoric of the Written Word” by The American Bar Association (American Bar Association Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section)

3. “Pinnacle on the Mound: Cy Young Award Winners Talk Baseball” by Doug Wedge (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)

4. “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama: A Memoir” by Bob Odenkirk (Random House)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Oklahoma City’s MAPS for Kids: A Citizens’ Initiative” by Larkin Warner (Full Circle Press)

7. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

8. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

9. “Come Thirsty Workbook: Receive What Your Soul Longs for” by Max Lucado (Harperchristian Resources)

10. “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin Books)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

2. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

3. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

4. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

5. “Gallant” by V. E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

6. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

7. “Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

8. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

9. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

10. “Not Now Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

