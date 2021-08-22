 Skip to main content
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION

1. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

2. “The Other Hamlet Brother” by Luke Swanson (Black Rose Writing)

3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)

4. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

5. “The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton (Sourcebooks Landmark)

6. “Tangled Roots Grow in Darkness” by Talitha DeVilliers (Bookbaby)

7. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

9. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

10. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything” by Stephen Covey (Free Press)

3. “Frontier Follies: Adventures in Marriage and Motherhood in the Middle of Nowhere” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

4. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

5. “The Chance: The True Story of One Girl’s Journey to Freedom” by Lisa Cheng (Soonershoot Press)

6. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)

7. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “For a Girl Becoming” by Joy Harjo (University of Arizona Press)

2. “Finding Frances” by Kelly Vincent (Wild Rose Press)

3. “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

4. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

5. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Burning: Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 (Young Readers)” by Tim Madigan and Hilary Beard (Henry Holt & Company)

8. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)

9. “Unicorns Are the Worst” by Alex Willan (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “Say Something” by Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)

