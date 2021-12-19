OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)
3. “American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)
5. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster / St. Martin’s Press)
6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
7. “Sierra Hotel” by Kent McInnis (Tiree Press)
8. “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” by Helene Turston (Soho Crime)
9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)
NONFICTION
1. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)
3. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff (Random House)
4. “The Oklahoma State Fair: A History” by Bob Burke and Gini Moore Campbell (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
6. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)
8. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. “This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” edited by Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin (University of Oklahoma Press)
10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)
2. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
3. “The Bones Book and Skeleton” by Stephen Cumbaa (Workman Publishing)
4. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)
5. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
6. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
7. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)
9. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)
10. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)