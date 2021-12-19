 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS
0 Comments

OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

  • 0

FICTION

1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking Books)

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

5. “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster / St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

7. “Sierra Hotel” by Kent McInnis (Tiree Press)

8. “An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed” by Helene Turston (Soho Crime)

9. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte Press)

NONFICTION

1. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

3. “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

4. “The Oklahoma State Fair: A History” by Bob Burke and Gini Moore Campbell (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

8. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “This Land Is Herland: Gendered Activism in Oklahoma from the 1870s to the 2010s” edited by Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin (University of Oklahoma Press)

10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Jan Brett’s the Nutcracker” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Bones Book and Skeleton” by Stephen Cumbaa (Workman Publishing)

4. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

5. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

6. “The Christmas Pig” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

7. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: Adapted for Young Readers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Crown Books for Young Readers)

9. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Harry N. Abrams)

10. “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.
Books

What We’re Reading: ‘Developed’ wants to be the definitive story behind mysterious photographer Vivian Maier. But mystery unsolved.

I’ve been reading this new biography of Vivian Maier. “Vivian Maier Developed: The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny” (Atria, $40), by Ann Marks, a researcher and former chief marketing officer for the Wall Street Journal, bills itself as the definitive biography at last, as the whole deal in one book, the mysterious background, the 2007 discovery of a treasure trove of negatives, the ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction
Books

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Histories, memoirs and biographies to give 'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where he is. The result is this rich, rewarding and ...

+4
Reviews: Poetry
Books

Reviews: Poetry

Four collections of poetry face hard and beautiful truths. "Yellow Rain" by Mai Der Vang. (Graywolf Press, 224 pages, $17.) In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not ...

Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir
Books

Sharon Gless reveals road to Hollywood in new memoir

“Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir" by Sharon Gless; Simon & Schuster (320 pages, $27) ——— As many parts as Sharon Gless has played on TV, she’s played more in real life. “I’ve been called a poor relative, a rich kid, a spinster, impudent, naïve, funny, darling, boring, fat,” she writes in “Apparently There Were Complaints,” her memoir. “I’ve been called a gay icon, a political ...

Holiday books: Fiction
Books

Holiday books: Fiction

'The Promise' by Damon Galgut. (Europa Editions, $25.) The title of this powerful, emotionally charged novel — winner of this year's Booker Prize — refers to a pledge made by Rachel Swart, the matriarch of a white South African family, to bequeath a house on her farm to loyal Black servant Salome. But when Rachel dies, so too does Salome's hope of claiming her inheritance. Galgut charts the ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. The Stranger in the ...

Gary Shteyngart’s ‘Our Country Friends’ a tale of one human side of the pandemic
Books

Gary Shteyngart’s ‘Our Country Friends’ a tale of one human side of the pandemic

"Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart; Random House (336 pages, $28) ——— In the earliest, disorienting days of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York City became the site of its first American conflagration, many people who could fled the city. Gary Shteyngart’s engaging new novel, "Our Country Friends," is a sometimes comic, sometimes poignant story of one such group. He borrows a bit from ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert