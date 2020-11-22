OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

3. “Disappearing in Glimpses” by Geneva Phillips (Mongrel Empire Press)

4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)

5. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

7. “Walks on the Ground: A Tribal History of the Ponca Nation” by Louis V. Headman (University of Nebraska Press)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

9. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron Books)

10. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change” by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal Publishers)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

2. “The Smeds and the Smoos” by Julia Donaldson (Scholastic Press)