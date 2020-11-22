OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

FICTION
1. “Memorial” by Bryan Washington (Riverhead Books)
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
3. “The Searcher” by Tana French (Viking)
4. “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar (Little Brown & Company)
5. “Good Lord Bird” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)
6. “Lydie’s Ghost” by Bob Perry (Createspace Independent Publishing Platform)
7. “What Kind of Woman” by Kate Baer (Harper Perennial)
8. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V. E. Schwab (Tor Books)
9. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)
10. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie (William Morrow & Company)
NONFICTION
1. “One Life” by Megan Rapinoe (Penguin Press)
2. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: An American History” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
3. “Disappearing in Glimpses” by Geneva Phillips (Mongrel Empire Press)
4. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown Publishing Group)
5. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
7. “Walks on the Ground: A Tribal History of the Ponca Nation” by Louis V. Headman (University of Nebraska Press)
8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
9. “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron Books)
10. “Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change” by Maggie Smith (Atria/One Signal Publishers)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Good Night Tulsa” by the Teachers and Staff of Tulsa Public Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)
2. “The Smeds and the Smoos” by Julia Donaldson (Scholastic Press)
3. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Snowy Hide & Seek: A Finger Trail Lift-The-Flap Book” by Eric Carle (World of Eric Carle)
4. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)
5. “A Savior is Born: Rocks Tell the Story of Christmas” by Patti Rokus (Zondervan)
6. “Follow Me” by Raye Lee Fullbright (Yorkshire Publishing)
7. “Dog Man: Grime and Punishment” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
8. “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
9. “How to Pack for the End of the World” by Michelle Falkoff (Harperteen)
10. “The Ickabog” by J. K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)
