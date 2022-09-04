Oklahoma best-sellers for Sept. 4

FICTION
1. “Soul Taken” by Patricia Briggs (Ace Books)
2. “Would You Rather” by Allison Ashley (Mira Books)
3. “A Cowboy’s Destiny” by E. Joe Brown (Artemisa Publishing, LLC)
4. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)
5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
10. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (Anchor Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Path Lit by Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)
3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
4. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
5. “This Will Only Hurt a Little” by Busy Philipps (Gallery Books)
6. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay Books)
7. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)
8. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
9. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)
10. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Just As You Are” by Whitney Kaupke (Fulton Books)
2. “Skeleton Tree” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “Hello, Future Me” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc.)
4. “Bone Hollow” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Press)
5. “The Problem with Prophecies” by Scott Reintgen (Aladdin Paperbacks)
6. “Heartstopper, volume 3“ by Alice Oseman (Graphix)
7. “Lena and the Burning of Greenwood: A Tulsa Race Massacre Survival Story” by Nikki Shannon Smith (Stone Arch Books)
8. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin (Dial Books)
9. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
10. “The Bad Guys in Open Wide and Say Arrrgh!” by Aaron Blabey (Scholastic Paperbacks)