Oklahoma best-sellers for Sept. 25, 2022

FICTION

1. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

3. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “A Cowboy’s Destiny” by E. Joe Brown (Artemisa Publishing, LLC)

6. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

7. “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

9. “Thistlefoot” by Gennarose Nethercott (Anchor Books)

10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale” by John A. List (Currency)

2. “The Oklahoma State Capitol” by Trait Thompson (Arcadia Publishing)

3. “The Osage Indian Murders” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples With Its Historical Racial Trauma” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Beacon Press)

8. “What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron Books)

9. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Magic of Mushrooms: Fungi in Folklore, Superstition and Traditional Medicine” by Sandra Lawrence (Welbeck Publishing)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “A Night Divided” by Jennifer Nielsen (Scholastic Inc.)

2. “Among the Hidden” by Margaret Peterson Haddix (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Creepy Crayon!” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

5. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

6. “Mary Had a Little Glam” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Forbidden Fortress” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

8. “Little White Lies” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

