Oklahoma best-sellers for Sept. 18, 2022

FICTION

1. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

3. “Pity the Movie Lover” by Martha Kemm Landis (Elemar Publishing)

4. “Pity the Garage Sale Addict” by Martha Kemm Landis (Elemar Publishing)

5. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “A Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis” by Beth Macy (Little Brown and Company)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” by Hannibal B. Johnson (Arcadia Publishing)

6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

7. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America” by Beth Macy (Back Bay Books)

10. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

2. “Creepy Pair of Underwear” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. “Creepy Carrots” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

4. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “Sea Monkey and Bob” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. “Rescuing Mrs. Birdley” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

7. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

9. “We Are Still Here!: Native American Truths Everyone Should Know” by Traci Sorell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

10. “Mystery on Magnolia Circle” by Kate Klise (Square Fish)

— From staff reports

