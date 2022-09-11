 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Sept. 11, 2022

FICTION

1. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)

2. “A Cowboy’s Destiny” by E. Joe Brown (Artemisa Publishing, LLC)

3. “The French Professor” by Susanne Hoffman and Mindy Nix (Vanguard Press)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Guncle” by Steven Rowley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Ink Black Heart” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)

9. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “Other Birds” by Sarah Addison Allen (St. Martin’s Press)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town” by Charles Marohn (Wiley)

3. “Until the Red Swallows It All” by Mason Parker (Trident Business Partners)

4. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

5. “Because of a Teacher: Stories of the Past to Inspire the Future of Education” by George Couros (Impress, LP)

6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

8. “His Truth Goes Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham (Random House Trade)

9. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

10. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

2. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

4. “Little White Lies” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

5. “Nothing More to Tell” by Karen M. McManus (Delacorte Press)

6. “The Naturals” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “The Lovely and the Lost” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

9. “No One Is Alone” by Rachel Vincent (Bloomsbury YA)

10. “Everything Sad Is Untrue: A True Story” by Daniel Nayari (Levine Querido)

