Oklahoma best-sellers for Oct. 9, 2022

FICTION
1. “Queerly Beloved” by Susie Dumond (Dial Press)
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
3. “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook)
4. “The Golden Enclaves” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey Books)
5. “Carrie Soto Is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books)
6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)
7. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)
8. “The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson (Penguin Group)
People are also reading…
9. “Lucy By the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
NONFICTION
1. “Catch Me or Kill Me: The Saga Of Charles Parrott-One Of America’s Best Bank Robbers” by Susan Parrott (Susan Parrott)
2. “Bicycling With Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration” by Sara Dykman (Timber Press)
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “Faith, Hope, and Carnage” by Nick Cave (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
6. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
7. “The Deaths of Sybil Bolton: Oil, Greed, and Murder on the Osage Reservation” by Dennis McAuliffe (Council Oak Books)
8. “Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions” by Russell Brand (Picador USA)
9. “Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation” by Stephen Hyden (Hachette Books)
10. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Secrets So Deep” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)
2. “Hello, Future Me” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “Bone Hollow” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Press)
4. “The Secret Life of Sam” by Kim Ventrella (HarperCollins)
5. “Skeleton Tree” by Kim Ventrella (Scholastic Press)
6. “Creepy Crayon” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
7. “Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You from God’s Love!” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)
8. “Simon B. Rhymin’” by Dwayne Reed (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
9. “Creepy Carrots” by Aaron Reynolds (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
— From staff reports