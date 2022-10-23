 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Oct. 23, 2022

FICTION

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Anchor Books)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

8. “Blue Rivers of Heaven” by Mark C. Jackson (Five Star Publishing)

9. “An Eye for an Eye” by Mark C. Jackson (Five Star Publishing)

10. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Independently Published)

NONFICTION

1. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

2. “Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women” by Anne P. Deprince (Oxford University Press, USA)

3. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Mullendore Murder Case” by Jonathon Kwinty (Amereon Limited)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “Before the Dew” by Dale R. Lewis (Buffalo Dale LLC)

8. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You From God’s Love!” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

5. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

6. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

7. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

8. “When Day Is Done” by Natalee Creech (Beaming Books)

9. “Rescuing Titanic: A True Story of Quiet Bravery in the North Atlantic” by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions)

10. “Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

— From staff reports

Award-winning novelist Rilla Askew will launch her newest novel, "Prize for the Fire," with an event set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

FICTION: Barbara Kingsolver's latest, and best, re-creates "David Copperfield" in America's Appalachians. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver; Harper (560 pages, $29.99) ——— The lure of Barbara Kingsolver's latest novel begins with its title: "Demon Copperhead." What, now? This sprawling, brilliant story, set in southwestern Virginia's impoverished Lee County in the 1990s and early 2000s, ...

"My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives" by Charlayne Hunter-Gaultl Harper (342 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — ...

"The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff; Grand Central Publishing (528 pages, $30) ——— Bazinga! Sheldon Cooper used the word when he had a victory. Jessica Radloff could use it about her book, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." All too often, definitive and inside compendiums are neither. In this ...

