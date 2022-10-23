Oklahoma best-sellers for Oct. 23, 2022

FICTION

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner Book Company)

4. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Anchor Books)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

8. “Blue Rivers of Heaven” by Mark C. Jackson (Five Star Publishing)

9. “An Eye for an Eye” by Mark C. Jackson (Five Star Publishing)

10. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Independently Published)

NONFICTION

1. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

2. “Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women” by Anne P. Deprince (Oxford University Press, USA)

3. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Mullendore Murder Case” by Jonathon Kwinty (Amereon Limited)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “Before the Dew” by Dale R. Lewis (Buffalo Dale LLC)

8. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

9. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

10. “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, Its Chaotic Founding... Its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-Class Metropolis” by Sam Anderson (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You From God’s Love!” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)

3. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

4. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

5. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

6. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

7. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

8. “When Day Is Done” by Natalee Creech (Beaming Books)

9. “Rescuing Titanic: A True Story of Quiet Bravery in the North Atlantic” by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions)

10. “Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did)” by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

