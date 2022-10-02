OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS for Oct. 2, 2022

FICTION
1. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
2. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group)
3. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge (Lake Union Publishing)
6. “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin Books)
7. “Lucy By the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
8. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)
People are also reading…
9. “Mistborn: Secret History” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
10. “The Left Hand of Darkness” by Ursula K. Le Guin (Ace Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth” by Theresa Payton (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
2. “Privacy in the Age of Big Data: Recognizing Threats, Defending Your Rights, and Protecting Your Family” by Theresa Payton and Ted Claypoole (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers)
3. “How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from the Moth” by The Moth (Crown Publishing Group)
4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
5. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)
6. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
7. “The Simply Happy Cookbook: 100-Plus Recipes to Take the Stress Out of Cooking” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow & Company)
8. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)
9. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)
10. “The Little Book of Route 66” by Orange Hippo! (Orange Hippo!)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “The Vanderbeekers on the Road” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)
2. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
3. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
4. “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)
5. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
6. “The Vanderbeekers and the Hidden Garden” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)
7. “Blood on the River: James Town, 1607” by Elisa Carbone (Puffin Books)
8. “Stolen Children” by Peg Kehret (Puffin Books)
9. “The Vanderbeekers Make a Wish” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)
10. “The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue” by Karina Yan Glaser (Clarion Books)