Oklahoma best-sellers for Oct. 16

FICTION

1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Spectators of War” by Luke Swanson (GenZ Publishing)

3. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. “Tender is the Flesh” by Agustina Bazterrica (Scribner Book Company)

5. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution” by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine Books)

8. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company)

9. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

1. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

2. “The Oklahoma State Capitol” by Trait Thompson (Arcadia Publishing)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “Catching the Light (Why I Write)” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

5. “The Mullendore Murder Case” by Jonathon Kwinty (Amereon Limited)

6. “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” by Neil Degrasse Tyson (Henry Holt & Company)

7. “Secret Oklahoma City: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” by Jeff Provine (Reedy Press)

8. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

2. “Goodnight Peanut” by James Biscone (Independently Published)

3. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

4. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “Dreamland Burning” by Jennifer Latham (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

6. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “I’m So Glad You Were Born” by Ainsley Earhardt (Zonderkidz)

8. “Unhitch the Wagon: The Story of Boomer and Sooner” by Toby Rowland (Ascend Books)

9. “It’s Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood (Adapted for Young Readers)” by Trevor Noah (Yearling Books)

10. “The Bald Bandit” by Ron Roy (Random House Books for Young Readers)

— From staff reports

