Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 6, 2022

FICTION
1. “Random” by Penn Jillette (Akashic Books)
2. “Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)
3. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House)
4. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)
5. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
7. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)
8. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
9. “Lincoln In the Bardo” by George Saunders (Random House Trade)
10. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
NONFICTION
1. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter Publishers)
2. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)
3. “United States Women’s Chess Champions, 1937-2020” by Alexey W. Root (McFarland & Company)
4. “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” by Ralph Macchio (Dutton)
5. “How to Pray: Reflections and Essays” by C. S. Lewis (HarperOne)
6. “Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir” by Jann S. Wenner (Little Brown and Company)
7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
8. “Transnational Frontiers: The American West in France” by Emily C. Burns (University of Oklahoma Press)
9. “Just Another Honeymoon in France: A Vagabond at Large” by Nathan Brown (Mezcalita Press, LLC)
10. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Living Ghosts and Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories” by Dan Sasuweh Jones (Scholastic)
2. “Vacancy” by K.R. Alexander (Scholastic Inc.)
3. “I Like Myself!” by Karen Beaumont (Clarion Books)
4. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. “We’re Different, We’re the Same” by Bobbi Kates (Random House Books for Young Readers)
6. “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race” by Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli (Rise X Penguin Workshop)
7. “Everybody Has a Belly Button” by Cerina Vincent (Sky Pony)
8. “Escape” by K.R. Alexander (Scholastic Inc.)
9. “The Twelve Days of Christmas in Oklahoma” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
10. “Darkroom” by K. R. Alexander (Scholastic Inc.)