Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 27, 2022

FICTION

1. “Thelma” by Sunni Mercer (Storied Publishing)

2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)

4. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

5. “Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

6. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “A Calm and Normal Heart: Stories” by Chelsea T. Hicks (Unnamed Press)

8. “Galatea: A Short Story” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “The Weight of Ink” by Rachel Kadish (Mariner Books)

NONFICTION

1. “The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic Books)

2. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

3. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

4. “His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham (Random House Trade)

5. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

6. “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham (Random House Trade)

7. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing Group)

8. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

9. “Grace from the Rubble: Two Fathers’ Road to Reconciliation After the Oklahoma City Bombing” by Jeanne Bishop (Zondervan)

10. “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush” by Jon Meacham (Random House Trade)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” by E. L. Konigsburg (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

2. “Holes” by Louis Sachar (Yearling Books)

3. “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

4. “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls (Yearling Books)

5. “Neighborhood Sharks: Hunting with the Great Whites of California’s Farallon Islands” by Katherine Roy (David Macaulay Studio)

6. “How to Be an Elephant” by Katherine Roy (David Macaulay Studio)

7. “Otis and Will Discover the Deep: The Record-Setting Dive of the Bathysphere” by Barb Rosenstock (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

8. “I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are” by Ainsley Earhardt (Zonderkidz)

9. “Solielle and the Magical Stones” by Ron Cisneros (Independently Published)

10. “The Paper Bag Princess” by Robert Munsch (Annick Press)

— From staff reports