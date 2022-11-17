Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 20, 2022

"Desert Star" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown (400 pages, $29) ——— When a character in “Desert Star” says that she feels a “dark aura” around Harry Bosch, she’s not kidding. Michael Connelly’s new novel about former Los Angeles Police detective Bosch finds the crime fiction icon grappling not just with the usual murder and mayhem but with his own mortality, in ways we’ve not seen before. ...