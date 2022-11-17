 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 20, 2022

FICTION

1. “Penny” by Karl Stevens (Chronicle Books)

2. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. “Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

5. “Liberation Day: Stories” by George Saunders (Random House)

6. “Now Is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson (Ecco Press)

7. “Desert Star” by Michael Connelly (Little Brown and Company)

8. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

9. “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays (Atria Books)

10. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Appeasement: Chamberlain, Hitler, Churchill, and the Road to War” by Tim Bouverie (Crown Publishing Group)

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little Brown and Company)

3. “Perfect Pitch: 100 Pieces of Classical Music to Bring Joy, Tears, Solace, Empathy, Inspiration (& Everything in Between)” by Tim Bouverie (Short Books)

4. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

5. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

7. “Holidays on Ice” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

8. “Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

9. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

10. “Groundglass” by Kathryn Savage (Coffee House Press)

CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “Cozy in Love” by Jan Brett (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

4. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

5. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

6. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

7. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

8. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

9. “Bloodmarked” by Tracy Deonn (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

10. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic Inc.)

