Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 13, 2022

FICTION

1. “Poster Girl” by Veronica Roth (William Morrow & Company)

2. “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

3. “Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “Prize for the Fire” by Rilla Askew (University of Oklahoma Press)

5. “Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth (William Morrow & Company)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

9. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)

10. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

NONFICTION

1. “Catching the Light” by Joy Harjo (Yale University Press)

2. “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono (Knopf Publishing Group)

3. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “Rooted to Rise: The Redwood Legacies of Life-Anchoring People” by Sherri Coale (Soul Shine Press)

5. “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me” by Ralph Macchio (Dutton)

6. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

7. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

9. “And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

10. “The Osage Indian Murders: The True Story of a Multiple Murder Plot to Acquire the Estates of Wealthy Osage Tribe Members” by Lawrence J. Hogan (Amlex)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “Divergent” by Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books)

3. “All the Places to Love” by Patricia MacLachlan (HarperCollins)

4. “The Sour Grape” by Jory John (HarperCollins)

5. “The House That Wasn’t There” by Elana K. Arnold (Walden Pond Press)

6. “When Stars Come Out” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “The Lion of Mars” by Jennifer L. Holm (Yearling Books)

8. “Rumble Fish” by S. E. Hinton (Delacorte Press)

9. “Summer of the Monkeys” by Wilson Rawls (Yearling Books)

10. “Carve the Mark” by Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books)

