Oklahoma best-sellers for Nov. 13, 2022

Paperback Picks is back — now a once-a-month compilation. Here are 10 great books just out in paperback; some of which I've read and enjoyed, and some I can't wait to get to. Happy fall reading! "Fledgling" by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central Publishing, $16.99). Butler, who died in 2006 (and lived in the Seattle area during her last years), was a pioneering Black female writer in science ...