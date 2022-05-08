Oklahoma best-sellers for May 8, 2022

FICTION

1. “Season in Hell with Rimbaud” by Dustin Kyle Pearson (BOA Editions)

2. “I Will Die in a Foreign Land” by Kalani Pickhart (Two Dollar Radio)

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

8. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)

9. “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner Book Company)

10. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

NONFICTION

1. “My Journey Back To God Written while on pilgrimage across the Camino de Santiago, Israel and India” by Kristin Dickerson (Spirit and Nature Productions Inc.)

2. “At War With Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by Michael J. Hightower (2 Cities Press)

3. “The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College” by Harlan Cohen (Sourcebooks)

4. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

5. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

6. “The Oklahomans, Vol. 2: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Statehood-2020s” by John J. Dwyer (Red River Press)

7. “Finding Me: A Memoir” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

9. “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921” by Mary E. Jones Parrish (Trinity University Press)

10. “12 Notes: On Life and Creativity” by Quincy Jones (Harry N. Abrams)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

2. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

3. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorrell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

4. “Nothing: Nothing Can Separate You from God’s Love!” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)

5. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “Dark and Shallow Lies” by Ginny Myers Sain (Razorbill)

7. “The Last Kids on Earth” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

8. “The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Little Blue Bridge” by Brenda Maier (Scholastic Press)

10. “The Last Kids on Earth Survival Guide” by Max Brallier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

