 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma best-sellers for May 29, 2022

  • 0

FICTION

1. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr (Atria Books)

2. “Homes” by Moheb Soliman (Coffee House Press)

3. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Self-Published)

4. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

5. “Her Read: A Graphic Poem” by Jennifer Sperry Steinorth (Texas Review Press)

6. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

People are also reading…

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

2. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard (Doubleday Books)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine (One World)

7. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...and Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

10. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Baa, Baa, Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)

2. “The Problem with Prophecies” by Scott Reintgen (Aladdin Paperbacks)

3. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorrell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

4. “Wildseed Witch” by Marti Dumas (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “The Peach Rebellion” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

7. “Nana Loves You More” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

10. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

— From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food historian and travel writer Cynthia Clampitt highlights the greatness of the Midwest in new book, ‘Destination Heartland’

Food historian and travel writer Cynthia Clampitt highlights the greatness of the Midwest in new book, ‘Destination Heartland’

CHICAGO — Cynthia Clampitt thinks well of the Midwest region. So much so that “Destination Heartland: A Guide to Discovering the Midwest’s Remarkable Past,” is the food and travel writer’s third book focused on the region. The Pittsburgh native who grew up in the Chicagoland area has traveled to 37 countries on six continents while following her love for the “history of everything.” “The ...

That glowing Harvey Weinstein autobiography on Amazon probably wasn't written by him

That glowing Harvey Weinstein autobiography on Amazon probably wasn't written by him

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been busy in jail — allegedly telling his life story to fellow inmates. The convicted sex offender is the subject of a new memoir, "Harvey Weinstein: My Story," that was independently published on Amazon in various formats on May 10. The book was available for purchase on Amazon until Friday, when the listing page was abruptly taken down. While it ...

Review: 'Avalon,' by Nell Zink

Review: 'Avalon,' by Nell Zink

FICTION: Nell Zink's sixth novel in seven years is about a woman's rise from dire beginnings. "Avalon" by Nell Zink; Knopf (224 pages, $27) ——— Over six novels in seven years, Nell Zink has honed a talent for prose that's assertive, even breezy in the face of ostensibly sad subjects: toxic relationships and environmental destruction, racism and prejudice, dysfunctional families and poverty, ...

Don't miss: 'Metropolis,' by B.A. Shapiro

Don't miss: 'Metropolis,' by B.A. Shapiro

"Metropolis" by B.A. Shapiro; Algonquin Books (355 pages, $27.95) ——— Part mystery, part sociological study, B.A. Shapiro's new novel, "Metropolis," springs from a fascinating premise. Zach Davidson, former drug dealer gone straight, buys a castle-like storage facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, called Metropolis. These aren't the corrugated metal units you see out on the edge of town; these ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Everyday household items are all this dad needs to recreate 'Star Wars' scenes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert