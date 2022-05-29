Oklahoma best-sellers for May 29, 2022

FICTION

1. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr (Atria Books)

2. “Homes” by Moheb Soliman (Coffee House Press)

3. “Three Guys in a Grunt Bar” by Richard Rennels (Self-Published)

4. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

5. “Her Read: A Graphic Poem” by Jennifer Sperry Steinorth (Texas Review Press)

6. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

8. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

2. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” by Candice Millard (Doubleday Books)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine (One World)

7. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

8. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...and Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

10. “Life on Fire: Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard” by Connie Cronley (University of Oklahoma Press)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Baa, Baa, Tap Sheep” by Kenda Henthorn (Sleeping Bear Press)

2. “The Problem with Prophecies” by Scott Reintgen (Aladdin Paperbacks)

3. “Powwow Day” by Traci Sorrell (Charlesbridge Publishing)

4. “Wildseed Witch” by Marti Dumas (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “The Peach Rebellion” by Wendelin Van Draanen (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. “Goodnight Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

7. “Nana Loves You More” by Jimmy Fallon (Feiwel & Friends)

8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

10. “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

— From staff reports