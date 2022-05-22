 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for May 22, 2022

FICTION

1. “Saint’s Blood” by Ryan C. Bradley (Independently Published)

2. “A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

3. “A Game of Fate” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

4. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

5. “King of Battle and Blood” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

6. “A Touch of Malice” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

7. “A Touch of Ruin” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books)

8. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

NONFICTION

1. “Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic Society)

2. “Simple Serenity” by Nancy Oelklaus (Independently Published)

3. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

4. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

5. “The Oklahomans, Vol. 2: The Story of Oklahoma and Its People: Statehood-2020s” by John J. Dwyer (Red River Press)

6. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon Books)

7. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath” by Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)

9. “God’s Answers for the Graduate: Class of 2022” by Jack Countryman (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks–Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “My Own Lightning” by Lauren Wolk (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

2. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

3. “Classics to Read Aloud to Your Children: Selections from Shakespeare, Twain, Dickens, O.Henry, London, Longfellow, Irving Aesop, Homer, Cervantes, Hawthorne, and More” by William F. Russell (Harmony)

4. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

5. “Classic Myths to Read Aloud: The Great Stories of Greek and Roman Mythology” by William F. Russell (Crown Publishing Group)

6. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

7. “Wolf Hollow” by Lauren Wolk (Puffin Books)

8. “Goodnight Tulsa” by the Foundation for Tulsa Schools (Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

9. “Wildseed Witch” by Marti Dumas (Harry N. Abrams)

10. “My First Read Aloud Bible” by Mary Batchelor and Penny Boshoff (Scholastic Inc.)

— From staff reports

