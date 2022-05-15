Oklahoma best-sellers for May 15, 2022

FICTION
1. “Queerly Beloved” by Susie Dumond (Dial Press)
2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)
3. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)
4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)
7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)
9. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)
10. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday Books)
NONFICTION
1. “Lightning Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll” by Lenny Kaye (Ecco Press)
2. “Just Kids” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)
3. “Just Kids Illustrated Edition” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)
4. “M Train” by Patti Smith (Vintage)
5. “Sean Cummings Irish Pub: Famous Recipes from ‘Your Local’” by Sean Cummings (Sean Cummings)
6. “Woolgathering” by Patti Smith (New Directions Publishing Corporation)
7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)
9. “Patti Smith Complete 1975-2006: Lyrics, Reflections & Notes for the Future” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)
10. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...and Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House Books for Young Readers)
2. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
3. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
4. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
5. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)
6. “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)
7. “Nugget and Fang” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
8. “Blips on a Screen: How Ralph Baer Invented TV Video Gaming and Launched a Worldwide Obsession” by Kate Hannigan (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)
9. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)
10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
— From staff reports