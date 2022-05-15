 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma best-sellers for May 15, 2022

FICTION

1. “Queerly Beloved” by Susie Dumond (Dial Press)

2. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley Books)

3. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead Books)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley Books)

9. “Cain’s Jawbone” by Edward Powys Mathers (Unbound)

10. “When Women Were Dragons” by Kelly Barnhill (Doubleday Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Lightning Striking: Ten Transformative Moments in Rock and Roll” by Lenny Kaye (Ecco Press)

2. “Just Kids” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)

3. “Just Kids Illustrated Edition” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)

4. “M Train” by Patti Smith (Vintage)

5. “Sean Cummings Irish Pub: Famous Recipes from ‘Your Local’” by Sean Cummings (Sean Cummings)

6. “Woolgathering” by Patti Smith (New Directions Publishing Corporation)

7. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

9. “Patti Smith Complete 1975-2006: Lyrics, Reflections & Notes for the Future” by Patti Smith (Ecco Press)

10. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...and Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Mr. Lemoncello’s Very First Game” by Chris Grabenstein (Random House Books for Young Readers)

2. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

3. “Not Now, Cow” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

4. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

5. “One Sheep, Two Sheep” by Tammi Sauer (Abrams Appleseed)

6. “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein (Yearling Books)

7. “Nugget and Fang” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

8. “Blips on a Screen: How Ralph Baer Invented TV Video Gaming and Launched a Worldwide Obsession” by Kate Hannigan (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

9. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

Review: 'The Barrens,' by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson

Review: 'The Barrens,' by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson

Don't miss "The Barrens" by Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson; Arcade (288 pages, $26.99) ——— The otherworldly landscape of Canada's far north holds a pull for many adventurers — a vast terrain where wildlife outnumbers humans and where isolation and blackflies can drive people mad. Minnesota father and daughter duo Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson are the latest writers to set a novel against this ...

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

A personal novel from James Lee Burke

"Every Cloak Rolled in Blood" by James Lee Burke; Simon & Schuster (288 pages, $27) ——— Grief can shatter your world. Losing a loved one suddenly is a shock to the system that can tear loose time and render what we think of as reality an alien territory. That kind of disorienting loss is the emotional setting of "Every Cloak Rolled in Blood," the latest novel from revered author James Lee ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 7, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown) Last ...

Laurie Hertzel: The importance of staggering books

Laurie Hertzel: The importance of staggering books

It's important to have more than one book going at a time — just like it's important to have more than one dog. A couple of weeks ago, I finished "Dombey and Son," my second slow read of the year. When I turned that last page, I felt bereft. Oh, no, I thought; I'm done! Now what? Such a great novel. Such great characters. And how typical of Charles Dickens to leave no mystery, no questions, ...

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

Review: 'Bad Actors,' by Mick Herron

FICTION: The eighth novel in Mick Herron's entertaining Slough House series involves sleuths, Russians, lost souls and tyrants. "Bad Actors" by: Mick Herron; Soho (360 pages, $27.95) ——— "Bad Actors" is Mick Herron's eighth novel chronicling the exploits of the "slow horses," a motley unit of disgraced British secret-service agents condemned to live out their days in pointless, make-work tasks ...

Review: 'The Crocodile Bride,' by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen

Review: 'The Crocodile Bride,' by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen

FICTION: Set in the swamps of Louisiana in the early 1980s, this novel is rich with myth and mystery. "The Crocodile Bride" by Ashleigh Bell Pedersen; Hub City Press (308 pages, $26) ——— Ashleigh Bell Pedersen's debut novel, "The Crocodile Bride," takes place over the summer that Sunshine Turner turns 12. She and Billy, her father, live in Fingertip, Louisiana, in the Atchafalaya Swamp. A New ...

