OKLAHOMA BEST-SELLERS

Oklahoma best-sellers for May 1, 2022

FICTION

1. “My Hollywood and Other Poems” by Boris Dralyuk (Paul Dry Books)

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

3. “This Is Happiness” by William Niall (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace Books)

5. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

6. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf Publishing Group)

7. “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “American Sunrise” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

NONFICTION

1. “The Woman They Could Not Silence: The Shocking Story of a Woman Who Dared to Fight Back” by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “The Great Oklahoma Swindle: Race, Religion, and Lies in America’s Weirdest State” by Russell Cobb (Bison Books)

4. “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks)

5. “Fierce Conversations: Achieving Success at Work and in Life One Conversation at a Time” by Susan Scott (Berkley Books)

6. “Fierce Leadership: A Bold Alternative to the Worst Best Practices of Business Today” by Susan Scott (Currency)

7. “Hello, Molly!: A Memoir” by Molly Shannon (Ecco Press)

8. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown (Random House)

9. “Booze and Vinyl Vol. 2: 70 More Albums + 140 New Recipes” by Andre Darlington and Tenaya Darlington (Running Press Adult)

10. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

CHILDREN’S/ YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Skylight Fallout” by J. Wint (Jason Wint)

2. “History Comics: The Great Chicago Fire: Rising from the Ashes” by Kate Hannigan (First Second)

3. “The Prism Affect” by J. Wint (Jason Wint)

4. “What Will I Do With My Love Today?” by Kristin Chenoweth (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Cape” by Kate Hannigan (Aladdin Paperbacks)

6. “Detective’s Assistant” by Kate Hannigan (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “No Bunnies Here” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

8. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

9. “Knock Knock” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

10. “Nellie Vs. Elizabeth: Two Daredevil Journalists’ Breakneck Race Around the World” by Kate Hannigan (Calkins Creek Books)

— From staff reports

