FICTION

1. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)

4. “The Scribe of Akrai” by Joe Miano (US Peace Corps)

5. “Things We Hide From the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom Books)

6. “Stone Cold Fox” by Rachel Koller Croft (Berkley Books)

7. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “The End of the World Is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization” by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)

2. “Self-Made: Boley, Oklahoma” by Chandler Watson (Independently Published)

3. “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History” by Bill Janovitz (Hachette Books)

4. “Disunited Nations: The Scramble for Power in an Ungoverned World” by Peter Zeihan (Harper Business)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Between Two Fires: The Creek Murders and the Birth of the Oil Capital of the World” by J. D. Colbert (Red Bird Publishing)

7. “Unplugged: You Are Beautiful” by Shanice Dockins (Shanice Dockins)

8. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “A Reluctant Rodeo Queen: A Story When Faith Triumphs Over Fear” by Vernice Walker (5 GEN LLC)

3. “The Foxling” by Byron W. Luby (Foxling Studios)

4. “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Harry N. Abrams)

5. “My Friend Maggie” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

6. “Extraordinary Jane” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

7. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

8. “Friends Stick Together” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

9. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth Books)

10. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)