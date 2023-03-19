FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday Books)

2. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery / Saga Press)

3. “Fire in Beulah” by Rilla Askew (Penguin Books)

4. “Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black (Hanover Square Press)

5. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

6. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

8. “Old Babes in the Wood: Stories” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday Books)

9. “Never Never” by Colleen Hoover and Taryn Fisher (Canary Street Press)

10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “I’m No Philosopher But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us” by Kristin Chenoweth (Harper Celebrate)

2. “Roger A. Deakins: Byways” by Roger A. Deakins (Damiani Ltd)

3. “What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel” by Sean Fitzgibbon (Curio Box Publishing)

4. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

6. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

7. “This Is a Book for People Who Love Mushrooms” by Meg Madden (Running Press Adult)

8. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

9. “The Road to Character” by David Brooks (Random House Trade)

10. “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” by George W. Bush (Crown Publishing Group)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

2. “Zeus, Dog of Chaos” by Kristin O’Donnell Tubb (Katherine Tegen Books)

3. “Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

4. “When Stars Are Scattered” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed (Dial Books)

5. “Bernice Gets Carried Away” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

6. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Books)

7. “Angel of Greenwood” by Randi Pink (Square Fish)

8. “Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

9. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo (Square Fish)

10. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.